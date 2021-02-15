PTA conducts QoS survey in South Waziristan

The Pursuant to Prime Minister’s visit to South Waziristan, instructions for restoration of data services of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) in the districts which reveals that 2G & 3G services by different private cellular operators is currently operational in these areas. According to the PTA, QoS survey has been carried out by the authority in joint cooperation with CMOs, from January 25 to January 29 in Wana, Azam Warsak, Kanni Kurram, Makin, Shakai, Srarogha, Tanaie and Tiarza areas of South Waziristan. According to the details, Jazz (2G & 3G) and Ufone (2G) services are currently available in these areas. As per the survey results, data services of a cellular company, head office is in Islamabad, found in compliance with minimum license threshold whereas few of the voice and SMS KPIs of both licensees were found below the license standards in some of the surveyed areas. CMOs have been directed to rectify the identified deficiencies within 15 days. The Survey has also identified the requirement of expansion of telecom infrastructure in the area.













