Troops busy practising all-round defence, survival in desert: ISPR

The troops of Pakistan Army’s Karachi Corps during the ongoing exercise “Jidar-ul-Hadeed” in Thar Desert, are busy practising coordinated all-round defence and survival under challenging conditions. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday that the field exercise that commenced on 28 January has focused on enhancing operational preparedness, synergy amongst various components of forces and effective response measures under actual battlefield environment. A day earlier, the ISPR said the troops of Pakistan Army’s Karachi Corps are practising in tactical drills and procedures as part of exercise “Jidar-ul-Hadeed” in Thar Desert. The military’s media wing said the four-week long defensive manoeuvre exercise is aimed at validating the concept of defence in deserts. “The exercise is being conducted in extreme desert conditions, 74 kilometres ahead of Chhor, under conventional operations setting,” read the statement.













