ECP issues notice to 20 PML-N assembly members for attending Maryam’s rally in Daska

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday issued notices to 20 members of the Assembly for participating in Maryam Nawaz s rally in Daska. Notices were issued to 20 PML-N assembly members for attending Maryam Nawaz s rally and meeting during by-elections in Sialkot. According to the election law, members of the Assembly cannot campaign in a constituency during elections. It is against the code of conduct for a member of the Assembly to run an election campaign during a by-election. Notices were issued to Maryam Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan-Iqbal, Mian Javed Latif, Hina Pervez Butt, Musaddiq Malik, Khurram Dastgir, Ali Zaid Fatima, Zeeshan Rafiq, Rana Muhammad Afzal, Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali, Chaudhry Waqar Ahmed, Ghulam Raza, Rana Abdul Sattar, Chaudhry Naveed, Bilal Akbar, Muhammad Ashfaq and Khawaja Muhammad Waseem among others. The show cause notice was issued by the monitoring team of the Election Commission.













