Mughal emperor Babur’s birth anniversary celebrated

The 538th birth anniversary of first Mughal emperor Zaheeruddin Babur was celebrated in the federal capital. The event was organized by the Baburi Forum and supported by the Uzbekistan Embassy in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Uzbek Ambassador Aybek Arif Usmanov said that Babur is considered a national hero of Uzbekistan and that every year on February 14, the Uzbek people and its government celebrate the Mughal emperor’s birth anniversary. He said that ?ahir uddin Babur was a military adventurer, a great soldier, a poet and author, as well as a statesman. He was born in Fergana, now Uzbekistan. He was the founder and first emperor of the Mughal dynasty in the Indian subcontinent.

The ambassador said one can note the efforts and initiatives of the Republic of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to implement the project for the construction of the ?azar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway connection. This project will enable our two friendly countries to establish transport communications and get logistic access to the seaports of Gwadar and Karachi.

Aybek Arif said as result of progressive socio-economic and legal reforms under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan moved to a new phase of dynamic development of the country’s economy, foreign trade relations and democratization of society as a whole. It’s the fact that Uzbekistan is currently the main trade partner of Pakistan in Central Asia (trade in 2020 amounted to 140 million US dollars). “This, in turn, is an effective result of the economic strategy of the Uzbek and Pakistani leadership strong political will and personal input of the our Leaders leadership and hardworking the relevant authorities who are combining and consolidated efforts to ease the access and facilitating the two countries`s governmental and private companies and entities, which meets the interests of Pakistan and Uzbekistan and transit country Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Baig Raj said ‘Baburnama’ is considered rightly as the pinnacle of his creativity, a work which depicted historical events, outstanding personalities, and natural scenery. In addition, it is a kind of encyclopedia, containing scientific information on many aspects of life of that era. Also ‘Baburname’ uses tradition and other elements of folklore, is about descriptions of traditions and rituals. Other speakers at the event noted the events in Babur’s life, his creativity, ideas and tactical nous which can be important for the younger generation.

Amna Malik said that Babur’s dominions were secure from Kandahar in the west to the borders of Bengal in the east and with a southern limit marked by the Rajput desert and the forts of Ranthambhor, Gwalior, and Chanderi. In the end, Agha Amjad Ali thanked all guests, especially thanked the ambassador of Uzbekistan.