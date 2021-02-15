Four killed, two injured in fog related road accidents

Four people were killed while two others injured in different road accidents caused by dense fog in and around the city on Sunday. According to police, Ali Shahbaz (24) and Ashraf (16) residents of Lohari Gate, Lahore were riding a motorcycle when a vehicle hit them from the rear side near New Bypass, Lorry Adda Kasur. Ali Shehbaz died on the spot while Ashraf sustained multiple injuries. The victims were shifted to DHQ hospital Kasur. In another incident, a tractor trolley driver Amir (35) was buried to death under the load of a trolley at Kelon stop Kasur. Rescue-1122 team retrieved the body and shifted to DHQ hospital Kasur. In a pile-up involving a car, a carry van and a tractor trolley that occurred at Rai Road where Javed (37) of Rasoolpur Kasur was killed on the spot. The dead were shifted to DHQ hospital Kasur. In yet another incident, Khalid (35) and Zargum (22) were going to Kot Radha Kishan on a motorcycle when a tractor trolley ran over them at Kot Radha Kishan near Saharan locality. Khalid died on the spot while Zargum suffered injuries. Rescue-1122 shifted the victims to THQ hospital Kot Radha Kishan.













