Economy moving towards stability due to apt policies: Qaiser

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that the national economy is gradually stabilising due to prudent policies of the incumbent government.

Addressing a workers’ convention in district Swabi on Sunday, the NA speaker said the hard times are over and now the journey of development and prosperity has started.

Asad Qaiser said the government has launched a number of development projects across the country to improve connectivity, boost trade activities besides ensuring employment opportunities.

About Pak-Afghan relations, he said the people of both countries have the same culture and religion and the government is trying hard to enhance trade activities with Central Asian states through Afghanistan.

He said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will soon visit Pakistan for extension of bilateral trade relations between the two countries. He said the two countries should increase trade and culture relations with each other as Afghanistan has a significant role in Pakistan’s national economy.

“Both the countries should also work to enhance government to government and people to people contacts,” he said, adding that Pakistan had always played an important role for establishing peace in Afghanistan because a peace over there is in Pakistan’s favour.

Turning to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) , Asad Qaiser said they have no public welfare agenda and the government cannot be removed through marches. He urged the PDM to avoid creating chaos in the country, as it will only benefit India which is patronising terrorism in Pakistan. “The forces that are wreaking havoc in the country under the prevailing circumstances are not protecting the interests of Pakistan. It would be India only to be benefited from the chaos in the country,” the speaker said, urging the PDM to keep the interests of Pakistan first.