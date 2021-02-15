Punjab rejects report on irregularity in uplift funds expenditure

The government of Punjab has clarified that no irregularity or incomplete information was pointed out in the audit of funds used for development expenditure.

In a statement on Sunday, the spokesperson of the Finance Department Punjab stated that some private channels ran a news that audit of all the funds used by the Punjab government for development expenditure has been carried out. “No irregularity or incomplete information was pointed out in the government expenditure. There is no veracity in the news on some private channels which states that the provincial departments do not have any record of the development funds spent,” added the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that all government agencies are restricted to keep a record of all expenditures and provide complete information to the auditors under a systematic public finance management system.