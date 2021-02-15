Osman Soykut thanks Imran Khan for promoting teachings of Ibn Arabi

Turkish actor Osman Soykut has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for promoting the wonderful teachings of Muslim scholar Muhyiddin Ibn Arabi.

Osman, who portrays the role of Ibn arabi in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and shared the screen grab of an Instagram video posted on PM Imran’s official Instagram handle.

The video was shared with caption, “For those interested in Sufism and the genius of Ibn-E-Arabi should take out time, sit alone and listen to this commentary by @dahlenbror.”

The Turkish actor posted it on his Instagram and thanked PM Imran Khan.

He wrote, “Thank you, Imran Khan @imrankhan.pti and @dahlenbror for promoting the wonderful teachings of Muhyiddin Ibn Arabi.”