FBR serves show cause notice to Aima Baig over concealment of assets

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reined in singer Aima Baig for allegedly hiding her assets. FBR has issued a show cause notice to the singer after conducting an audit.

In the recent past, singers and artists concealing their assets have been on the FBR’s radar. According to sources, the latest such artist is singer Aima Baig, who is being audited for the year 2019, 2020.

The singer also hid her bank transactions from the FBR. It has sought details of assets and bank transactions from Aima Baig for the past two years.

According to sources, FBR has given her a 15-day deadline to file a reply. If she fails to submit her reply within the stipulated time, legal action will be taken against her.