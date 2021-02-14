Amanda Holden surprised with 50 presents as she celebrates 50th birthday

Amanda Holden kicked off her 50th birthday celebrations early by knocking back a glass of bubbly at half six in the morning. The Britain’s Got Talent presenter reaches the milestone next week (16 February) but the party started early when she was surprised by Jamie Theakston and the rest of her Heart FM colleagues on Friday. In honour of her 50th, Holden’s co-workers put together 50 of her favourite things. The pile of pressies included a massage chair, flowers and a glitzy cake with a model of her perched on the top. Sharing a picture on Instagram showing her lounging in a deck chair, Holden wrote: “Celebrating my birthday early with my @thisisheart family. “So grateful and overwhelmed at the thought and love they’ve put into it. #50 of my favourite things! “Prosecco at 630am.” In another post she revealed one of her 50 favourite things was being serenaded by Tom Walker while she was on the radio show.













