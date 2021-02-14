Rana Tahir kareem meets CM Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar met with the eminent social and political leader of Buriwala Rana Tahir Kareem along with Malik Nawshir Langarial, Rao Aziz-ur-Rehman, Zahoor Dogar, and other political, social, and business personalities of Boriwala on Sunday.

During the meeting in Village kamadan, Rana Tahir Kareem demanded the Chief Minister to activate the industrial zone of Vehari district and upgrade the card unit of Boriwala Hospital, which was assured by the Chief Minister.

Rana Tahir Kareem also invited the Chief Minister to visit Boriwala which was accepted by the Chief Minister.