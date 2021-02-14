Ubaid’s century leads Central Punjab to eight-wicket win

ISLAMABAD: An unbeaten 101 by Ubaid Shahid steered Central Punjab to an eight-wicket win over Southern Punjab at the Ayub Park Ground in Rawalpindi in the opening-round match of the PCB Under-16 National One-day Tournament on Saturday. In the other two matches, a five-wicket haul from Amir Hassan and half-centuries from Saad Masood and Sheraz Khan guided Northern to a six-wicket win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Rawal Cricket Ground, while Sindh beat Balochistan by five wickets at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Central Punjab v Southern Punjab at Ayub Park Ground: A 129-run stand for the second-wicket between Azan Awais and Ubaid Shahid helped Central Punjab chase down a 239-run target in the 43rd over. Right-handed Ubaid scored an unbeaten 101 off 118 balls. His knock included 14 fours. Opening batsman Azan hit 10 fours in his 69 off 78 balls. Southern Punjab, after being asked to bat, were bowled out for 238 in 44.1 overs. Opening batsman Arafat Ahmed top-scored with a 61-ball 71, hitting 13 fours. Moheer Saeed and Adeel Mushtaq contributed 45 and 35 runs, respectively. For Central Punjab, Awais Ali and Momin Qamar took two wickets each.

Northern v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Rawal Cricket Ground: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 202 in 43.4 overs thanks to Amir Hasan’s five for 40. The right-arm pacer returned the figures in the nine overs he bowled, and received support from Ihsan Ullah and Irshad Ahmed as both took two wickets each. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shahzaib Khan top-scored with a 112-ball 64, which was laced with six fours. Wicketkeeper-batsman Uzair Shah chipped in with a quick-fire 55 off 43 balls, hitting six fours and a six. In return, Northern chased down the target in 43.2 overs for the loss of four wickets. Saad Masood and Sheraz Khan contributed 58 runs each. Sheraz’s unbeaten knock included six fours and a six. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohammad Irfan took two wickets for 48.

Balochistan v Sindh at Pindi Cricket Stadium: An all-round performance from Balochistan’s Sajjad Khan went in vain as Sindh beat Balochistan by five wickets at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Balochistan were bowled out for 167 in 45 overs after Sindh elected to field. Left-handed Sajjad, coming in to bat at number eight, top-scored with a 68-ball 67, hitting five fours and four sixes. Anwar Shah and captain Ikram Ullah were other significant run-getters as they made 31 and 26 runs, respectively. For Sindh, off-spinner Romail Khan bowled economically and ended-up with match figures of 9-4-17-3. Dawood Abbas and Zaid Ahmed picked two wickets apiece. Sindh chased down the target in 31.3 overs for the loss of five wickets. Wahaj Riaz top-scored with 48 off 55 balls, in a knock studded with 10 fours, while Abdul Rehman contributed an unbeaten 40 off 60 balls, and struck five boundaries. For Balochistan, Sajjad took three wickets, while Mohammad Qasim picked two wickets.

Scores in brief:

1: Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab by eight wickets at Ayub Park Ground

Southern Punjab 238 all out, 44.1 overs (Arafat Ahmed 71, Moheer Saeed 45, Adeel Mushtaq 35; Awais Ali 2-42, Momin Qamar 2-61) VS Central Punjab 239-2, 42.4 overs (Ubaid Shahid 101 not out, Azan Awais 69, Hamza Nawaz 36 not out)

2: Northern beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by six wickets at Rawal Cricket Ground

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 202 all out, 43.4 overs (Shahzaib Khan 64, Uzair Shah 55; Amir Hassan 5-40, Ihsan Ullah 2-27, Irshad Ahmed 2-38) VS Northern 203-4, 43.2 overs (Saad Masood 58, Sheraz Khan 58 not out; Mohammad Irfan 2-48)

3: Sindh beat Balochistan by five wickets at Pindi Cricket Stadium

Balochistan 167 all out, 45 overs (Sajjad Khan 67, Anwar Shah 31, Ikram Ullah 26; Romail Khan 3-17, Dawood Abbas 2-14, Zaid Ahmed 2-28) VS Sindh 168-5, 31.3 overs (Wahaj Riaz 48, Abdul Rehman 40 not out, Hassan Iqbal 26; Sajjad Khan 3-48, Mohammad Qasim 2-23).