Sarfaraz and Hafeez in Twitter spat over wicketkeeper Rizwan

KARACHI: Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed on Saturday retorted to an apparent sub-tweet by veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, saying that every cricketer who represents the national side “is number one for Pakistan.” Sarfaraz was responding to a tweet by Hafeez, where the latter had lauded Mohammad Rizwan for his maiden Twenty20 century and said: “Wonder how long you need to prove that you are NO1 wicketkeeper/Batsman in Pakistan in all formats of the game. Just asking.” Hafeez had posted the tweet on Thursday after Rizwan scored a century in the T20 match between Pakistan and South Africa, contributing to the former’s victory. He became only the second Pakistani player to have scored a century in all three formats of the game.

Responding to Hafeez’s tweet early on Saturday, Sarfaraz, who was Pakistan’s first-choice wicketkeeper before Rizwan and was also captaining the side until he was dropped due to a lull in performance and questions over fitness, named Pakistan’s wicketkeepers over the years (including Rizwan) but himself, saying that they were all number one for the country. “Hafeez bhai sb, whoever has played for Pakistan from Imtiaz Ahmed, Wasim Bari, Tasleem Arif to Saleem Yousuf and from Moin Khan, Rashid Latif to Kamran Akmal and even Rizwan right now has always been number ONE for the country and have been respected accordingly.”

He went on to extend support to Rizwan and said: “We are all behind Rizwan and wish that he plays many more amazing innings for our beloved country.” The former captain added that “even in future, whoever gets a chance to play for the team will be number one for Pakistan. We expect nothing but positiveness (sic) coming from an international player who has played so many games for Pakistan. #JustSaying.”

Soon fast-bowler Mohammad Amir joined in, recalling that it was under Sarfaraz’s captaincy that Pakistan remained the top T20 team for two years and won the Champions’ Trophy in 2017. Later in the day, Hafeez posted yet another tweet without naming anyone, saying, “Shallow minded

approach EXPOSED!”

This is not the first time Hafeez has triggered responses from fellow cricketers. In December 2020, in response to Amir’s announcement that he was retiring from cricket, Hafeez said: “I don’t want to talk about his, frankly. It is a personal decision and I feel that personal decisions should be respected. If someone does not want to represent Pakistan, it’s their choice.” Amir responded to Hafeez’s statement, which the latter had made in a TV programme, and said: “You are wrong brother. I never said I don’t want to represent Pakistan, I said I can’t play for Pakistan with this management. You are doing good for Pakistan right now so enjoy that.”