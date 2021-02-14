Kyrgios in no rush to play again this year

MELBOURNE: Big-ticket Australian Nick Kyrgios cast doubt over how much he will play this year, maintaining he doesn’t miss tennis and will not “force myself around the world” while coronavirus continues to rage. The volatile 25-year-old missed virtually the entire 2020 season through injury and Covid-19 fears but returned for the opening Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne and lit up the tournament. He played two epic five-setters in heaving arenas before a heartbreaking loss to third seed Dominic Thiem on Friday evening, throwing away a two-set lead as the ice-cool Austrian pounced on poor shot choices from the 25-year-old. “I don’t know, man. I can change like the wind,” Kyrgios said about his plans. “Depending on what happens with Covid in Australia, you know. For me personally, I’m used to playing in front of packed stadiums. I’m not gonna force myself around the world when the time is not right where I have to quarantine for a week and then play.” Any Kyrgios absence will be a blow for the ATP Tour, with the polarising Australian showman a major drawcard, despite only being ranked 47.













