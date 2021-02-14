A British seaside holiday under canvas could be your best bet this summer

Wide open spaces, spectacular natural scenery and a chance to take a much-needed, proper break.

A camping holiday is just the ticket, and mixed messages from the Government aside, we’re all hoping that we can get out and about this summer in Britain. Certainly, the confidence is there, with a boom in bookings.

Coolcamping.com recorded 10 times more bookings on January 31 compared to 2020, while the Camping & Caravanning Club says the number of pitches booked this year is 44 percent ahead of expectations.

Pitchup.com has recorded a 142 percent rise in Easter Weekend bookings compared to last year. But, crucially, the website still has 660 sites with availability for Easter from just £21 per weekend stay – ten times less than the rates for a nearby rental cottage.

Most campsites have shower blocks, bathrooms, hot running water – if that’s your bag. If not, there are plenty of options for going completely wild.

This is the second coronavirus affected season for many, so measures will be in place to make holidays feel secure.

Here’s our guide to the best coastal campsites for summer 2021.

A short hop from the port of Lymington in the New Forest, dog-free Pylewell Park campsite in Hampshire has views over the Solent to the Isle of Wight.

There are nightly campfires, a pizza oven and burger grill, spacious pitches and the beach isn’t far.

Pitchup.com has recorded a 142% rise in Easter Weekend bookings compared to last year. But, crucially, the website still has 660 sites with availability for Easter from just £21 per weekend stay — 10 times less than the rates for a nearby rental cottage

Nearby Bournemouth offers a good day out and it’s easy to go sailing on the Solent from Beaulieu.

Clifftop Camping is an off-grid farm-site on Kent’s Isle of Sheppey, with views of the Thames Estuary and is just a ten-minute drive from beaches, including Sheerness.

This is a no-frills affair without an electric hook-up and has spectacular sea views, all within an hour’s drive of London.

Perched on a hill and surrounded by woods, Farrs Meadow has views of Dorset’s Stour Valley. The River Stour – perfect for swimming or fishing – is a short walk away and so is the Vine Inn in the hamlet of Pamphill.

The campsite has eco loos and hot showers in upcycled horse boxes. The sheltered bays around Poole are a 15-minute drive away.

Sea views, sand and shingle beaches, a tree-lined campsite and rolling countryside – Slapton Sands Club campsite in south Devon has all the ingredients for a brilliant family holiday.

There is a children’s play area plus a place for walking dogs. Nearby sheltered Slapton Sands beach is great for children and watersports are also on offer.

Head to Cornwall for a stay at quirky Tintagel Duck Farm on the north Cornwall coast just five minutes’ drive from Tintagel itself and 20 minutes from Port Isaac.

This is a working duck farm and the setup is simple – it’s a place to pitch the tent, switch off your phone and admire the sea views.

Explore the historic – and tiny – city of St Davids from this campsite on the tip of the Pembrokeshire Peninsula in west Wales. The views are spectacular and walkers will love the coastal paths.

Coastal Stay overlooks a valley which leads to Abereiddy beach and the fishing village of Porthgain. Each pitch has a fire pit and there are picnic areas.

Sweet Hill Farm, on the southern tip of Dorset’s Isle of Portland, is just ten minutes away from Chesil Beach – the location for Ian McEwan’s eponymous novel – and has views of the Jurassic Coast, including three lighthouses.

There’s no electricity as the emphasis is on a wild experience, albeit one with working loos and running water.

On the rugged west-Scottish coast, Glencoe Club campsite is surrounded by eight Munros, while the West Highland Way and shores of Loch Linnhe are near.

There are 100 pitches to choose from and plenty of activities including golf, museum visits, Segway tours and boat trips.

In between a beach and the mountains of the Llyn Peninsula, ten miles south of the North Wales town of Caernarfon, is Aberafon.

The site has just 16 pitches next to a private beach from which boats can be launched.

Wild Duck, near Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, has pitches for tents, but this is a holiday park with excellent facilities.

There are heated indoor and outdoor pools, crazy golf, two restaurants and an on-site shop.

For those who want the camping experience while also being able to take it easy – this is the place.

Milford-on-Sea is a large Hampshire village, its charming shore is lined with colourful beach huts and there are lovely walks on nearby Solent Way.

On the outskirts is Lytton Lawn Touring Park, which has fine views of the Isle of Wight’s dramatic coastline and is within reach of the New Forest.

This small family-run site is on the shores of Loch Dunvegan and overlooked by MacLeod’s Tables on the Isle of Skye.

Kinloch Campsite is a five- minute walk from the village of Dunvegan on the island’s northwest coast, which has a range of pubs, shops and cafes.

The sand dunes surrounding Northumberland’s Beadnell Bay camping and caravanning site are a haven for birdlife all year round.

Walkers can also enjoy exploring the surrounding Cheviot Hills, while cyclists should note that the Coast and Castle and National Cycle Routes pass by the site.

The sea, a river and the countryside all meet at Wild Riverside near Ramsholt on the Suffolk Coast. This is also a working farm and visitors can enjoy buying local produce from the campsite shop.

The River Deben is a short walk away and great for launching kayaks and boats to venture upstream to Woodbridge.

Ramblers will love taking in the clifftop pathways along the Flamborough headland and the Cleveland Heritage Coast -both are near Wold Farm in East Yorkshire not far from Bridlington. Nearby Flamborough village has plenty of good pubs, fish and chip and coffee shops. The site itself has spacious pitches on its headland location.