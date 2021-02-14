Uncontrolled inflation to spread unrest, chaos in country: Dharejo

Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the uncontrolled inflation will spread unrest and chaos in the country as industries are shutting down due to incompetence of the federal government and unemployment and poverty have skyrocketed. Talking to media reaching at Provincial Election Commission Karachi on Saturday on the occasion of submission of nomination papers of PPP candidates for Senate elections, he said the incompetence of the federal government had created a storm of inflation in the country. The selected government was raising electricity, petrol and gas prices in the morning and evening. As a result, the life of the poor and middle class had become unbearable. Who should the poor people complain to? He said that unprecedented increase in electricity prices was tantamount to bombing the poor people while every Pakistani was indebted to lacs of rupees due to incompetence of the federal government.













