Improving economy top priority of PTI government, says minister

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan on Saturday said that the country’s economy was one of the top priorities of our government. He expressed these views while addressing to a function at Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MMCI) office.

Addressing at this occasion MCCI president Zahir Shah appreciated the steps taken by the government to stabilize the economy and said that if a country’s economy is strong then that country develops. He added that if a country’s economy is weak then that country can never develop. He said that the government was facing many problems in which the problem of Covid-19 was very serious but in spite of all these problems the government focused on strengthening the national economy due to which the country’s economy is on the path of development today. Zahir Shah said that the move of the government to reduce the interest rate from double digit to single digit due to which the country’s industry which was in decline was on the rise and the industrialists breathed a sigh of relief along with the small business class. He was apprised of various issues of the chamber including completion of chamber building, Mardan chamber representation in Export Development Fund, Role of Mardan Chamber in CPEC, chamber building and installation of solar system and other issues which were required to be considered.

The federal minister said that the problems faced by the Mardan chamber would liaise with various departments and the reports submitted by the Chamber would be resolved as soon as possible. He issued orders for installation of transformers in the first floor of the Mardan chamber and solar system in the building which will be implemented soon. At the end of the function, Zahir Shah presented the chamber shield, traditional turban and turban to Ali Muhammad Khan.