Former district bar president arrested in IHC attack case

Islamabad Police on Saturday arrested former president District Bar Islamabad Malik Zafar Khokhar in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) attack case. Zafar Khokhar is nominated in the IHC vandalism case and was earlier issued contempt of court notice over his actions. Earlier on Monday last, scores of lawyers barged into the Islamabad Judicial Complex in protest following the demolition of their chambers a day earlier by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The protest turned violent as the angry lawyers smashed windows at the Chief Justice Block, chanting slogans outside IHC chief justice’s office. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah was reportedly stuck inside his office while the protest continued. The protesting lawyers also chanted slogans against the IHC CJ, while several protesters also clashed with journalists trying to get footage of the incident. A heavy contingent of police forces rushed to the high court’s building and closed entrance and exit routes. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat and DIG Operations Afzal also reached the spot. The entrances of the IHC were later closed and the lawyers and clerks were barred from entering. The service road leading to the court premises was also closed. The injured persons were given first aid by the rescue officials present on the location.













