Army conducts tactical drills in Thar desert

Troops of Pakistan Army’s Karachi Corps are practising in tactical drills and procedures as part of exercise “Jidar-ul- Hadeed” in Thar Desert that commenced on January 28, 2021, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement issued on Saturday. The military’s media wing said the four-week long defensive manoeuvre exercise is aimed at validating concept of defence in deserts. “The exercise is being conducted in extreme desert conditions, 74 kilometres ahead of Chhor, under conventional operations setting, culminating on February 28, 2021,” read the statement. Earlier on Tuesday last, the opening ceremony of Pakistan-Turkish joint military exercise “Ataturk-XI” 2021, held at Special Service Headquarters, Tarbela. Turkish Special Forces and SSG troops will participate in three weeks long joint exercise. The joint military exercise will further strengthen the bond of two brotherly nations and will help in adapting the emerging trends in military modernisation and cooperation. Pakistan and Turkey have increased defence and military cooperation in recent years. In July 2018, Pakistan signed an agreement with Turkish contractor ASFAT for acquisition of four Turkish-built MILGEM corvettes. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan only last month launched the welding of the third of four corvettes to be commissioned by Pakistan.













