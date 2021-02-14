PPP nominee for Senate polls has land grabbing allegations against him

One of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) nominees for the upcoming Senate election has been accused of land grabbing in the past.

According to a statement, the PPP has issued party ticket for Senate election to Sindh former prosecutor general Shahadat Awan for the technocrat seat. It merits mentioning here that Lyari gang ringleader Uzair Baloch, in his confessional statement, had revealed that Shahadat Awan and his brother had facilitated him in land grabbing. It is also interesting to note that Shahadat Awan was counsel of former president Asif Zardari in the Thal Canal Project case.

In the past, the Sindh Prosecution Welfare Association (SPWA) had also moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) for the removal of then Sindh prosecutor general Shahadat Awan, maintaining that he was nominated in the report of joint investigation team (JIT) formed to interrogate Uzair Baloch. The SPWA had contended that Awan was misusing his powers as the prosecutor general for political gains as he was an office-bearer of PPP’s lawyers wing – People’s Lawyers Forum. He was also accused of appointed some blue-eyed persons in the prosecution department.