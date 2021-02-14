We have promoted transparency in the tax system: Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has said that neither new tax has been imposed nor tax has been increased. However, the revenue of local bodies has increased significantly and expenditure has been decreased. Record savingshave been made after the posting of administrators in local bodies. We are trying to ensure that the tax money goes to the government treasury and not to anyone’s personal pocket and It should be spent on the welfare of the people. He expressed these views while addressing a function to distribute pension and arrears checks to 594 retired employees of DMCs in Central District on Saturday.

He added that the retired employees of DMC Central should have got their dues earlier and I apologize for the delay.

He said that development works worth Rs. 1 billion have been approved for Central District in current financial year, out of which DMC has got the first trench of Rs. 18 crore.

He said that development works worth Rs. 70 crore were being carried out under click project and they were focusing on drainage, sewerage, street lights, roads and playgrounds of the district.

He said that PPP has always respected the mandate of others and we have allowed local bodies to complete their term in the province on the directives of chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, despite the fact that Mayor Karachi and chairman of four DMC’s in Karachi belonged to MQM Pakistan. He added that, those who raised the slogan of new Pakistan and change, had terminated local bodies in other provinces two years ago.

He said that Rs.1007 million was spent on salaries in Central District in four months last year, while Rs.917 million was spent on salaries of administrators in four months.

This saved Rs 80 million only in salaries. He said that when the salaried employees are the same, where did these 80 million go?

Besides, he told that, Rs 182 million was spent on POL and contingency expenditure in four months. But now Rs 32 million has been spent.

He said that revenue of Rs. 141 million was generated in the four months last year while Rs. 223 million was generated in the last four months of the administrator.

He said that 600 garbage bins have been notified in the district. Around 63 minor roads have been improved.

Parks and playgrounds have been vacated and are being improved, he said.

Rs. 207 million has been saved in Central district DMC . They have installed 1873 street lights.

He said that we have promoted transparency in the tax system in local bodies which has saved Rs. 1 billion in Karachi division alone.

Provincial Minister for Women’s Development Syeda Shehla Raza, Deputy Commissioner Central Dr. MB Dharijo, PPP Central District President Zafar Siddiqui also addressed the gathering. On the occasion, Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah distributed checks among 594 retired employees.