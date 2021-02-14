ATC reserves verdict in three cases against Lyari gangster

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Saturday reserved verdicts in three more cases against Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch, which are likely to be announced on February 18.

After making progress in cases against Uzair Baloch, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) reserved verdict in three more cases related to attack on police personnel using explosive material.

Uzair Baloch is facing more than 52 cases and has so far been acquitted in over five cases by the court. He has been accused of committing 198 murders during the Lyari gang war. Baloch had been arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016.

In April 2017, his custody was handed over to the Pakistan Army after he was accused of espionage. The Army handed him over to the police on April 6, 2020, after three years.