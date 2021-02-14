Electric cars to hit roads soon: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that battery-powered electric cars will soon hit the roads in Pakistan. He announced this during the launch of an upgraded version of the Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) website. Chaudhry said that the government is taking every necessary measure to make Pakistan economically strong, adding that credit for the revival of economic activities goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Pakistan is among 18 countries who are making their own ventilators,” said the science and technology minister. In December, the federal cabinet approved Pakistan’s first Electric Vehicle Policy. The Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy and the Mobile Manufacturing Policy were endorsed by the federal cabinet following their approval by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on December 16. Earlier on Friday, thirteen electric cars imported from South Korea were damaged after the trailer on which they were loaded overturned near Nawabshah. Police said that the trailer was on its way from Karachi to Lahore when it overturned. The value of each car was estimated at Rs9 million.













