US interest in Pakistan to diminish in coming years: Speakers

The speakers were unanimous in their views that the US interest in Pakistan, which has mostly been through the lens of security, will diminish in the coming years, saying there is no chance of either regression or progress in Pakistan-US relations. They said this on Saturday as the Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted an in-house meeting on the ‘Future of Pakistan-US Relations under the Biden administration’ with the research faculty from Institute of Regional Studies (IRS). The speakers said that the United States is not only ending its priority on the war on terror, it is also pulling its troops out of Afghanistan, Iraq and the region, and that will diminish Pakistan’s relevance for the US. They said that US-China competition will continue to intensify, and Pakistan might be pressurised by the US to choose sides. They said that Afghanistan will continue to be an important factor in Pakistan-US relations under Biden. In the background of the US strategic relationship with India, the Biden administration will move to deepen its ties with the former rather than putting pressure on India with regard to its policies in Indian occupied Kashmir. While there is no chance of regression, there are no chances of progress either in Pakistan-US relations, they said. They said that Pakistan will have to be cautiously optimistic in furtherance of its relations with the US, and it is imperative that Pakistan conducts its foreign policy in a manner in which the US remains engaged with Pakistan.













