Operation against land grabbers continue

The district administration has conducted a history wide grand operation against land grabbers and retrieved 400 industrial unit land which had been under adverse possession of the FIEDMC since 2007. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Chaudhry supervised the grand operation against land grabbers in the special economic zone of FIEDMC. 32 multinational companies from France , UK , Turkey , korea, Saudi Arabia, China and other countries could not start operations since 2007 due to adverse possession by locals and Qabza Mafia. While more than 40 illegal shops and dwelling units have also been demolished.

The operation was underway despite severe resistance and land retrieved by using heavy machinery.Revenue staff was supported by heavy contingent of Police force.

Deputy Commissioner informed that this was the biggest operation against Commercial property in the history of Faisalabad which will boost FDI and industrialisation in the country. He said that on the special directions of PM Pakistan Imran khan, the operation against land grabbers were continued in the district with full power. He said that till now more than 900 Acre land was retrieved which cost roundabout 9 billion. CPO said that full support would be provided to district administration during the operation against land grabbers.