Family demands action against official for trespassing on home

A family of the provincial capital has demanded action against an official of the Halal Food Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as they said the official along with police illegally entered their house without any arrest warrants and reasons.

The Food Authority officer Wasif along with local police entered the house of Sheraz Bhatti recently and the family claimed that the officials did not have any warrants and reasons and they illegally trespassed the private property.

Anmol Sheraz, a student of University of Peshawar and one of the family members, said that upon asking the reason of sudden intrusion, the Food Authority officer failed to answer and misused his powers.

“One of the intruders even made a video, which defamed our family and women,” she said.

She said it was disappointing that the state failed to protect religious minorities as they hail from Christian community. “My father is also a heart patient and we were worried about his health during the raid,” she said.

She said the victims of the incident have proofs of what horrific incident which is traumatising for the family because the dignity, safety, security, privacy and honour of the family is compromised.