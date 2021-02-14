In an anti-adulteration drive, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Food Authority fined several eateries all across Swat for selling adulterated food items and not following the approved safety and cleanliness measure.

The drive started on Saturday by the KP food authority director Assad Wasim in Babuzai tehsil of Swat district. Several restaurants, shopkeepers and butchers in the main bustling bazaar were fined for not taking into account the approved measures regarding health safety and cleanliness.

Assad Waseem said cleanliness and the sale of pro-health food items was the top priority and no one was allowed to breach the law in this regard.

“The authority is vigilant and no one is allowed to turn a blind eye to the approved measures,” Assad said, adding that several eateries, shopkeepers and other minor food-points were fined for the sale of adulterated and substandard food items.

“So far, the authority has confiscated a huge cache of substandard black tea, spices, and rotten,” the director KP food authority said, adding that concurrently with the drive against adulteration, an awareness campaign was also launched aimed at creating awareness about the hazardous effect of substandard food items on the health of common people.