GCU VC incentivizes faculty to carry out research to benefit society

Government College University (GCU) Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi has emphasized the need to motivate faculty in universities to carry out research for the benefit of society and economic prosperity instead of just for the appointments and promotions.

He was addressing a meeting with the members of Education Reporters Association (ERA) at the University’s Meeting Rooms on Friday. ERA President Atif Pervaiz and General Secretary Adnan Lodhi were also present.

Talking to education reporters, Prof. Zaidi said that he had initiated a research award that would be given to one teacher from each faculty on the basis of the research that would benefit the society or play role in the country’s economic development.

He also laid stress on inculcating leadership qualities in students through their active participation in student societies, co-curricular and sports activities.

Prof. Zaidi, who previously served at world’s top universities and institutions in UK and South Korea, believed that many universities and administrative departments in Pakistan lacked IT infrastructure, adding, “The developed countries have moved towards paperless society, while we still have a ‘files-culture’ in Pakistan.”

In reply to a query, he said that he had to read and sign a large number of files on daily basis as a part of his administrative duties as Vice Chancellor, whereas in South Korea, same work was done through few clicks on the computer or mobile.

The Vice Chancellor pledged to make 2021 as one the best years in the history of GCU, adding, “We have plans to establish Center of Excellence in Kashmir Studies, Law School and Mass Communication Department besides upgrading the university civil and IT infrastructure.” “I can’t say about past but in my tenure I’ll ensure all admissions and appointments in GCU are made purely on merit,” he said.

Prof. Zaidi shared his five point strategic vision with the education reporters besides his achievements in one year that included merit-based appointment of visiting faculty, revival of tutorial system, commencement of classes at new campus, establishment of GCU Press and new heath center, enhancing intake of foreign students and improving the functioning of student societies.

The VC said that his team at GCU worked beyond the call of their duty and beyond their capacities to render services during the pandemic of coronavirus. “We offered a platform for mental health helpline; made available our academic building for the Quarantine Centre and for Field Hospital and supplied disinfectants to hospitals across Punjab,” he said.

Prof. Zaidi concluded that the creative and intellectual apparatuses of the GCU have been well engaged in order to make GCU the topmost educational institution of the country.

ERA members Saima Warraich, Azharul Haq Wahid, Imran Younas, Shafique Sharif, Arshad Mehdi, Usman Ghani, Khalil Umer, Main Ali, Ali Arshad, Faizan Warriach, Kahsif Daudi, Sanaullah Nagra, Burhanud Din, Nasir Chaudhry, Main Amer and Hassan Abbas were also present.