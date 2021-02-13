ETPB land to be leased for edu, health facilities

The government has decided to lease the land of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) for the construction of education and health infrastructure in different parts of the country.

According to the documents available with this correspondent, amendments in this regard have been made in the ETPB rules, approval of which have also been accorded by the federal cabinet. A mechanism has been evolved for the use of ETPB land by the public and private sectors as well as Non Profitable/Charitable institutions for the construction of health and education infrastructure in the country.

In the case of private sector as well as Non Profitable/Charitable institutions, reserve rate of land shall be fixed only at the rate of 10% of prevalent market value which will reduce cost on procurement of land for education and health sectors. To keep the whole process transparent, an auction committee headed by the representative of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony will conduct the open auction for thirty year lease amongst the desirous contestants.

During the construction of either health or educational facility, no rent will be charged and rent will be exempted if building is completed before time. Rent will be determined keeping in view the construction cost, philanthropic contribution for general public and ground realities. But in case of charitable institutions, concessional rent will be fixed in view of the noble cause. If the private sector utilized the land other than the specified purpose, it will lead to cancellation of lease agreement.As regards the construction of health or education facility on the ETPB land by the public sector, final approval will be granted by the federal government. Federal, provincial and local governments can apply to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to get the piece of land. Rent and other terms and conditions will be determined by the ETPB.

According to officials, a total of fifty five locations spreading over 3162 kanal have been identified in different cities including three each in Lahore and Rawalpindi and one each in Karachi and Peshawar for the construction of health and education infrastructure.