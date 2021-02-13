Mughal Steel becomes Karachi Kings’ strength partner

Mughal Steel will be strength partner to the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League-2021. In this regard, a contract signing ceremony was held at the Mughal Steel office in Lahore

Mughal Steel will be strength partner to the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League-2021. In this regard, a contract signing ceremony where Mughal Steel Chairman Javed Mughal, CEO Khurram Mughal and COO Shakeel Ahmed were present.

They expressed best wishes for the players and welcomed the participation of international players in the event. They vowed to keep working for the promotion of sports in Pakistan.