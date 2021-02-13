Police bust five criminals

The Swat police here on Friday arrested five people in different cases in different areas of the district. According to Aslam Khan, SHO of the Manglore Police Station, the police arrested Mian Saeed, a wanted police criminal, and recovered a huge cache of narcotics from him.

” Aslam Khan was a proclaimed offender and has been absconding since 2012; he is a drug-peddler and operate from outside the district of Swat,” the SHO said, adding that besides his involvement in drug-peddling related cases, Aslam was also wanted by the police for his involvement in other anti-social activities.

Meanwhile, in another act of the police raid on timber smuggling, the Kabal Police have busted four people and lodged an FIR against them.

Assistant Commissioner of Kabal Aamir Ali Shah confirmed the raid and said the Kabal AC office received a tip off about four people, trying to smuggle precious timber out of Swat.

” Shortly after the tip off, we informed the police which dispatched a team, arrested those four people and recovered timber worth million rupees from their custody.” Aamir Ali Shah informed. He added that the police after taking custody had registered an FIR against involved men in smuggling.