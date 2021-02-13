Kse-100 index sheds 247 points as market enters correction mode

Bulls and Bears continued to wrestle for dominance at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as benchmark kse-100 index lost 247 points by the closing bell to clock at 45,808.36 index level.

On Friday, the index remained volatile and oscillated between negative and positive territory in a directionless trade, as it registered its intraday high at 46,358.08 level after it gained 302.56 points. However, failing to sustain its early momentum, the index succumbed to selling pressure, owing to profit-taking in the second session, and touched its intra-day low at 45,731.88 level after losing 323.64 points.

Investors remained cautious throughout the day, despite back to back impressive quarterly results. During the early stocks price-surge , Investors continued to take new positions, primarily in cement sector, following news reports of potential cement price hike and better than expected financial results, which lifted DG Khan Cement Limited, Lucky Cement and Pioneer Cement Limited.

However, the early gains were pared following heavy selling pressure in Exploration &Production, Oil & Gas Marketing Companies and index-heavy weight Commercial Banks. The pressure in the oil sector was primarily witnessed due to a decline in international crude oil prices, pulling further back from a one-year high after Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) again lowered its demand forecast and the International Energy Agency said the market remains oversupplied. Although, both brent crude oil and US WTI crude contracts were still on course for weekly gains.

During the session, Worldcall Telecom Limited again led the volume chart, with nearly 58.66 million shares, following noteworthy performance in the previous few sessions. It is interesting to note that Worldcall Telecom today issued a statement wherein it unequivocally denied fake and misleading information being spread through social media platforms, which according to the notification, was completely detrimental for the company.

The volume table was also led by Telecard Limited and TRG Pakistan Limited, as scrips exchanged 37.86 million and 17.99 million shares, respectively.

The volume at Kse-100 declined from 366.03 million shares recorded in the previous session, to 199.66 million shares, while the all-share volume also witnessed a drastic decline from above 1 billion shares recorded in the previous session to 442.72 million shares.

According to the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited, foreign investors bought $1.59 million worth of shares. However, among local investors Banks, Mutual Funds and Insurance Companies led the selling chart and offloaded $3.19 million $0.61 million and $0.39 million worth of equities. However, Brokers and Individuals mopped up $0.94 million, $0.81 million worth of equities.

Sectors that dented the index were Commercial Banks with 114 points, Oil & Gas Exploration Companies with 109 points, Power Generation & Distribution with 64 points, Investment Banks with 40 points and Fertilizer with 16 points. Among the scrips, the most points taken off the index was by Oil & Gas Development Company Limited which stripped the index of 42 points followed by Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited with 40 points, The Hub Power Company Limited with 37 points, Pakistan Oilfields Liumited with 35 points and Muslim Commercial Bank with 30 points.

However, sectors that continued to weigh up the index were Cement with 97 points, Technology & Communication with 20 points, Textile Composite with 10 points, Automobile Assembler with 6 points and Tobacco with 3 points. Among the scrips, the most points added to the index was by Lucky Cement Limited which contributed 58 points followed by Systems Limited with 23 points, DG Khan Cement with 22 points, Millat Tractors Limited with 10 points and Pioneer Cement Limited PIOC with 6 points.

Weekly Review: Profit-taking halted the ongoing bull-run in equities as the index plunged by 1,097 points during the week to settle at 45,808 level. The week opened on a bearish note with the market losing 184 points on Monday as profit-taking in E&Ps and Banks, kept performance in-check.

The index resisted near the 47,000 mark, touching a high of 47,074 and a low of 45,732 over the course of the week. Trading volumes hit 16-year historic high during the week. Despite the bearish market trend, trading volumes soared to record highs of 1.1 Billion shares to average at 734 million shares- a 7% weekly surge.

During the week, foreign investors continued to offload positions as the net sell clocked-in at $4.7 million. The selling was mainly absorbed by local individuals and companies with inflows of $11.8 million and $7.8 million respectively.