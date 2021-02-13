NEPRA okays Rs1.95/unit hike in power tariff for all consumers

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday approved an increase of Rs1.95 per unit in power tariff, putting an additional burden of Rs200 billion on consumers.

According to the power regulator, the tariff hike will be applicable to all consumers including lifeline consumers using 50 units in a month.

The approval came on a federal government request for application of uniform schedule of tariff for all distribution companies of ex-Wapda along with “targeted tariff differential subsidy of Rs185 billion” to ensure uniform tariff. Per unit average tariff has gone up to Rs16.33 from Rs16.33 following the increase. Nepra said K-Electric consumers are excepted from the tariff increase. The new power rates will be applicable after issuance of a notification by the federal government in this regard.