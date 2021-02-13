Webinar mulls challenges and potential of digital economy in Pakistan

The Delegation of the European Union to Pakistan convened a webinar to showcase European policy initiatives on digitalization and to discuss the challenges and potential of the digital economy in Pakistan. With the Covid19 pandemic accelerating the digital transformation, but also exposing its challenges, the webinar was a timely opportunity to share experiences and expertise. Policy experts from the European Union, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and International Telecommunications Union (ITU) introduced a wide range of areas concerning the digital transformation in both the EU and Pakistan. The webinar was attended by over 30 representatives and experts from federal and provincial government and agencies, foreign missions, IT and telecommunication companies and civil society. The speakers shared the EU’s experiences in developing the European Digital Strategy, Data Strategy, Digital Services Act, as well as ensuring data protection and security. Speakers also highlighted how digitalisation has impacted infrastructure, education and social systems in EU Member States and its partner countries and offered examples of potential venues for cooperation.













