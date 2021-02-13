Anderson Global joins hands with Pakistani firm

Andersen Global has entered Pakistan through a collaboration agreement with tax and legal firm Septentrio Global Consulting (SgC), adding coverage to the organization’s global platform in South Asia.

Founded in 1985 by Managing Director Farrukh Karim Qureshi, SgC (formerly Samdani & Qureshi) began as a full-service law firm, and recently, enhanced their capabilities by integrating a tax practice, led by Rashid Ibrahim, and establishing an International Centre for Appropriate Dispute Resolution and Prevention, led by Dr. Nudrat E. Piracha. The Islamabad-based firm offers a vast range of services in tax, legal, management and financial consultancy, human resource management, risk management and appropriate dispute resolution & prevention solutions, working with clients in the public, private and social sectors, both at a national and international level.

“At the core of our business we are relationship driven and aim to set the standard for tax and legal services in Pakistan,” Farrukh said. “We are transparent and committed to providing best-in-class solutions to our clients, which aligns with Andersen Global’s values and vision. This collaboration strengthens the quality of resources we offer and builds upon our ability to provide seamless service around the globe.”

“Farrukh and his team have built a strong practice in Pakistan, and our shared vision provides a solid foundation for a synergistic, working relationship,” Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. “We are truly impressed with their dedication to stewardship and independence. Their comprehensive service offerings provide exceptional coverage and position us for further expansion in this region.”