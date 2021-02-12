‘The Good Place’ — 10 things everyone missed in Season 4

NBC’s ‘The Good Place’ concluded its critically acclaimed four-season run early in 2020, but the philosophical concepts and deep themes the show explored remain as compelling as ever.

Fans continue to go back to the show to dissect the big ideas, and to uncover hidden references and Easter eggs they may have missed. And there are a ton.

Season 4 is full of references fans might have missed the first time around. Beyond references to itself, the show piles on blink-and-you’ll-miss-it nods to other series and the real world as well, making re-watches a fun and engaging experience.

THE MAGIC PANDA — the series is full of running gags and references, and one of the funniest is the Magic Panda. In episode 11 of season four, the magic panda can be glimpsed in the crowd when Vicky, the new leader of the Bad Place, is greeting people to the latest version of the afterlife. The panda appears throughout the series in the background of scenes, making finding it a challenge. The magic panda can be spotted in season 3, episode 7; and season 2, episode 8.

CYBER TRUCK — every great superhero franchise has a signature vehicle. The closest The Good Place comes is its train, but there are references to another crazy car. In episode 10 of season 4, “You’ve Changed, Man,” there was some pretty inspired product placement in the background of a scene involving The Judge. A billboard showing off the new Tesla Cyber Truck, which had just been officially announced days earlier, is visible in the background, along with a version of iconic monster truck Bigfoot that was popular in the ’80s.

DANCE DANCE RESOLUTION — the series finale was full of callbacks and references. One of the best was to Dance Dance Resolution, Jason’s dance troupe from one of his lives on Earth. The team got one final dance before Jason moved on. Their appearance was a call back to their initial appearance in season 2, episode 3, “Dance Dance Resolution.” This early episode showed how inventive and endlessly organic the show could be, moving through genres at lightning speed, not unlike the new MCU series WandaVision.

THE FINAL GALLERY — running gags are a part of many long-running series, including anime staples like One Piece. One of the best in The Good Place is the character of Doug Forcett. His picture hung on the wall of Michael’s office throughout the series, a place of honour for the man who came closest to figuring out the afterlife. But in the finale, it changed. In the final episode of the series, the portrait of Doug Forcett was gone, replaced by four portraits of Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani, and Jason. In the end, the four friends had figured it all out.

DOUG FORCETT — Doug Forcett himself makes an appearance in the final episode. His portrait hung on the wall throughout the series, but he did appear as an older version of himself in some episodes. In the finale, the young version from the portrait appears, in a conversation with Chidi. Doug Forcett is played by comedy writer Noah Garfinkle. Writers making background appearances in shows is a common thing, including Easter eggs in Batman: The Animated Series.

NICK OFFERMAN — Tahani begins to expand her horizons in the final season, including learning new skills like woodworking. Real-life craftsman Nick Offerman shows up in the final episode to help out, which is also an intriguing reference to another Mike Schur sitcom, Parks and Recreation. Television shows that share creators often intersect- like Rick and Morty and Community- and The Good Place and Parks and Recreation are no different. Numerous references to the latter series abound in The Good Place.

12358 — The Good Place is full of deep references to philosophy, but one of the sneakiest is a repeating reference that appears in the finale. Michael’s apartment building on Earth has an address of 12358, a number that recurs constantly in the series. The initial neighbourhood on The Good Place is designated as Neighbourhood 12358W, seen at the train station. This is all a reference to the beginning of the Fibonacci sequence, a spiral-like mathematical formula commonly found in nature that many believe has mystical power.

PEACOCK TIE — One of the sweetest references also came in the finale. As Michael prepares to go to Earth, he leaves Tahani a parting gift. It’s the peacock tie that he wore in the very first episode of the series. Tahani remained in the afterlife as a Good Place architect, making the gift especially symbolic. Tahani also wears the yellow dress she wore in the pilot in the final episode, showing that the layers of references in the show exist in every aspect of the production including props and costumes.

THE GOOD PLACE FROG MAN — the afterlife’s Door Man- played by Mike O’Malley, who also appeared on Parks and Rec and can currently be seen in the Snowpiercer TV series- has 322 frogs on his desk in the final episode, a reference both to the fact he would accept frog gifts as bribes in an earlier episode, but also one of the show’s longest-running gags. Numerous references to the number 322 abound in the series. The number is an allusion to the mysterious reverence 322 has to the secret society, Skull and Bones, at Yale University.

‘TAKE IT SLEAZY’ — The series finale ended with a touching and funny reference back to one of Eleanor’s signature lines from early in the series “Take it sleazy.” Eleanor changed a lot over the course of the series, broadening her horizons and growing as a person. She had a huge influence on Michael, who originally started as a demon. His journey from a bureaucratic monster to a human being is cemented in his echoing of her famous line in the final moment of the series.