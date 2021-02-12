South Africa aim to bounce back as second Pakistan T20I today

LAHORE: Visitors South Africa are looking to bounce back when they take on hosts Pakistan in the second Twenty20 International of a three-match series at Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday (today). The Proteas, who lost the first T20I on Thursday night after a thrilling match at the same venue, did not look like a second-string. In the high-octane encounter, South Africa competed very well, and in most part of the game seemed the better side. Pakistan won due to two dazzling individual performances by batsman Mohammad Rizwan and spinner Usman Qadir. Pakistan captain Babar Azam showered praise on wicketkeeper batsman Rizwan for his century (104) and termed his innings the key factor for the home team’s win over South Africa. “Rizwan demonstrated his batting skills in a great way and played an impressive knock which helped the team to build a good total,” he said. Babar said Rizwan played according to the game plan to end Pakistan’s innings on a good note taking it from start to end. “Rizwan played superbly and aided the fellow colleagues and cracked sixes and boundaries which helped us to get a good total.” Babar said the bowlers gave runs more than expectations in the power play but in the end fast bowlers bowled well and took the control of the match in the last four overs. “Rizwan put up an outstanding performance and I greet him on scoring a fine century at home ground,” said the skipper. He pointed that that team was helped by spinners, especially Usman Qadir, son of legendary late spinner Abdul Qadir, who took two important wickets to breakthrough South Africa innings at a stage when their batsmen were on control of run hunt. “I would say it was collective team effort which led us to a success and I look forward to similar performance in the coming two back to back games,” he asserted.

With the electrifying performance in the first contest, South Africa enter the second match with much more confidence. South Africa’s hard-hitting opener Janneman Malan expressed hope of bouncing back against the Men in. The 24-year-old, who provided the Proteas with a fiery start in the first T20I with a 44-run knock off 29 deliveries, stated that one match could shift the momentum into his side’s favour. “When you play at this level against Pakistan, there will always be pressure. But it is a good opportunity to bounce back hard. We have that ability. One game and then the momentum can change into the final game. So it is an opportunity to show fight and come back strong,” Malan said during a virtual press conference on Friday. “I think first T20I was a competitive game. We came closer at the end. We were happy to have that as a chasing score but just couldn’t get there in the end. Hopefully next time we can get there,” he added.

The opener praised Pakistan for adapting to the conditions while highlighting the middle portion of the chase as the game-changer .“It didn’t skid on, as expected, against the spinners. It was quite a challenge to face from the start and then we tried to capitalise against the seam. I think they adapted well in the middle to just change the game to make it more difficult for us. I just tried to back my strength against the seam. I think there is room for improvement (in facing spin). We will think about it and come up with better plans,” he said.

Malan also praised the Men in Green for holding on to their catches as fog descended upon the ground while stressing the need for better plans in order to come away with victories in the remaining encounters. “It’s quite interesting weather. New conditions and the fog coming in late, so credit to them for taking catches and getting our batsmen out. It was obviously a wet outfield because of the dew and the ball was wet. It didn’t skid on however so we will take the lessons into the next couple of matches. I don’t think it is a matter of execution but we just need to come up with better plans. As a batting unit, you want to win games for your team. We are not that far from clicking,” he said. “It’s always a good opportunity to add value to the side. If everyone continues to do their job then it (how many matches you have played) is not that important. I think every player can add value and that is the exciting part of having a young team,” he added.

Squads

Pakistan (Likely): Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali/Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf , Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali/Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Usman Qadir.

South Africa (Likely): Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Jon-Jon Smuts/Jacques Snyman, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (capt &wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi and Glenton Stuurman.