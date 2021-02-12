Zafar moves ahead while Rustam wins seniors title

LAHORE: The 3rd Chairman WAPDA Golf Championship became vibrant in terms of competitive golfing activity after the WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (r) Muzzamil Hussain hit a sparkling tee shot to set in motion the golfing activity for the day at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course here on Friday. His presence produced considerable liveliness plus heartwarming moments for a large number of playing golfers present including Shafqat Rana, Asif Mehdi and Sarmad Nadeem. And thereafter the tee-offs became functional. Speaking to the media after the first golf shot, the WAPDA Chairman said that sports was not only an activity but a phenomenon itself which had the potential to cope with all issues faced by the country. “Sports has the potential to overcome economic problems, create harmony and put the nation together.”

As regards the championship, yesterday’s proceedings were scheduled to start at 7:00am in the morning but fog generated zero visibility caused a four and a half hours hiatus and proceedings instead commenced at 11:30 am. And to counterbalance the time loss, the organizers reduced the 18 holes round to nine. And after completion of the shortened round, Ahmed Zafar Hayat, a prominent amateur golfer of Lahore Gymkhana, played a consistency loaded nine holes to emerge as the leader. His score for these nine holes was 33 and he managed to ward off the challenge put up by 80 other aspirants.

Zafar may be the leader after first day, but his nearest adversaries are many capable ones. The foremost one is Umer Khokher of Rawalpindi, the top ranked golf amateur of Pakistan and he is well placed just one stroke behind at a score of 34. Other formidable lying in wait for the kill are Muhammad Arsalan and Ahsam Khawaja (Gymkhana) at 35 followed by Hussain Hamid (Royal Palm) Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana (Defence Raya) and Muhammad Shoaib (Gymkhana) at 36.

In the senior section, the event concluded on Friday after 27 holes, 18 holes contested on Thursday and nine on Friday. The winner of this event was Rustam Chatta (Garrison), a golfer of merit and expertise. His winning score was an aggregate of 117 over 27 holes. The second position was attained by Tariq Mehmood (Garrison) who also had an aggregate score of 117 but lost the first slot, as Rustam had a better score in the last nine holes. Imran Ahmed (Gymkhana) won the third gross with a score of 119. The net section performers in senior section were Maj Gen Saud Rassol (Garrison) first net, Rashid Akbar (Garrison) second net and Mian Muhammad Shabbir (Sargodha ) 3rd net. The women’s event also concluded yesterday after 27 holes. The title winner was Suneya Osama of PAF Skyview. Her aggregate gross was 115. Ghazala Yasmin came second with a score of 118. The third gross winner was Rimsha Ijaz (Defence Raya). In the net category, the top one women’s section was Zaib un Nisa (Royal Palm). Ana James Gill also of Royal Palm was second net winner while Munaza Shahid of Rawalpindi emerged with the third net position.