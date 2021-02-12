Fernando Alonso fractures upper jaw in cycling accident

LONDON: Formula One champion Fernando Alonso sustained a fracture of his upper jaw in his cycling accident on Friday, his Alpine team say. The 39-year-old two-time world champion had a “successful corrective operation” and will remain in hospital for observation for 48 hours. The team added: “The medical team are satisfied with his progress. After a few days of complete rest, he will be able to progressively resume training. We expect him to be fully operational to prepare for the season.” Pre-season testing is to be held in Bahrain from 12-14 March, before the first race at the same track on 26-28 March. The Spaniard was involved in a collision with a car near his home in Lugano, Switzerland, while out for a training ride. Alonso was attended to by police officers and Green Cross paramedics before being transported to hospital. Alonso made his debut in F1 in 2001, and in a 17-year career for the Minardi, Renault, McLaren and Ferrari teams established himself as one of the greatest racing drivers of all time.













