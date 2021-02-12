Thiem survives Kyrgios test in five-set thriller

MELBOURNE: Dominic Thiem produced a comeback for the ages to overhaul a fired-up Nick Kyrgios in a five-set classic at the Australian Open on Friday to send a baying crowd home in disappointment on the last night before a five-day lockdown in Melbourne. In the bear-pit atmosphere of Kyrgios’s favourite John Cain Arena, US Open champion Thiem dragged himself off the canvas to secure a thrilling 4-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4 win over the Australian showman to reach the fourth round. “Good luck to him, I hope he does well because he’s a hell of a player That first match against Nick here on his favourite court with an amazing crowd, there are easier things to do,” said the Austrian third seed, who sealed the victory with a majestic backhand winner down the line. “Surely that’s one of the toughest challenges in our sport. “Tonight was epic and a good last match before the lock-down, it’s really sad to say.”













