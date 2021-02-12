Priyanka Chopra reveals the incident that almost derailed her wedding

Priyanka Chopra came this close to a wedding disaster. The White Tiger star detailed how the wild catastrophe almost derailed her nuptials to Nick Jonas in her new memoir Unfinished, but she stopped by Daily Pop on Thursday, Feb. 11 to tell E! News more about it.

“I was like, ‘No one is going to rain on this parade,'” Priyanka recalled during the exclusive chat. “‘That is not going to happen. I do not allow it!'”

As fans may recall, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in India with a multi-day celebration that took place from November 29 to December 3, 2018. According to the actress, the narrowly avoided disaster came before the mehndi ceremony when she impaled her foot on a jagged shard of wood sticking up from the floor in the bathroom. Nick, her assistant and security all ran in when they heard her screams, but as Priyanka told E! News’ Justin Sylvester, she handled the injury on her own.

“I just took some tweezers, sprayed it with perfume-because that’s alcohol, I guess-and pulled it out,” Priyanka revealed. If that’s not impressive enough on its own, consider Priyanka’s next admission: “I wore heels that night and performed on stage.”

The tale is one of the many Priyanka tells in Unfinished, a candid exploration of her childhood in India, the formative years she spent in the United States as a teenager and her 20-year-long-career that launched after she was crowned Miss World in 2000. “I got deep and I got vulnerable,” Priyanka explained on Daily Pop. “And it’s very unlike me because I spent a lot of time teaching myself how to protect my privacy and my thoughts and my emotions.” Unfinished was released earlier this week, just a month after her latest film, White Tiger, dropped on Netflix. In addition to managing these projects, the 38-year-old star has been busy filming another movie, her “first rom-com on this side of the world.” “I’ve done multiple in India,” Priyanka continued. “And this was so much fun. It’s called Text for You and it’s with Sam Heughan. And it’s Celine Dion’s acting debut! I get to say that for the rest of my life.” As for Priyanka and Nick, they’re looking forward to the day they follow in Kevin and Joe Jonas’ footsteps and welcome their first child.

“Family is very important to us, definitely,” Priyanka expressed, noting that she and Nick will start theirs when “God decides it’s the right time.” “We don’t take that pressure upon ourselves,” she added. Unfinished is available wherever books are sold.