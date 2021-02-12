Saba Qamar shares hilarious take on viral meme video

Saba Qamar is the latest in a string of people recreating an Instagram influencer’s viral video about her car, her friends and her ‘pawri.’

The actor took to Instagram to share her very own version of the video that has now become an online meme, and delivered a hilarious take! Sitting in a dimly lit room with her friends in the background, Qamar says, “Ye mai hun, ye meri friend hain, aur hum TV dekh rahe hain.”

The two friends then crack up in laughter.

The two friends then crack up in laughter

The meme in question first originated from the Islamabad based content creator Dananeer after she posted a video of herself in the middle of the road, posing with her car and friends. “Ye humari car hai, ye hum hain, aur ye humari pawri horhi hai.”

The original video was captioned, “No one: When borgors visit northern areas: yeh hamari pawri horai hai,” as a dig at ‘burgers’, slang for rich kids.

Many people have since jumped on the bandwagon to create their own versions, including popular YouTubers and content creators like Junaid Akram, Irfan Junejo, Waliya Najib, etc.

What’s your favourite take?