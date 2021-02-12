Prateik Babbar shares how he got over alcohol and drugs addiction

The late legendary actress Smita Patil’s son Prateik Babbar had an impressive start back in 2008 with ‘Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na’.

But with some of his films tanking at the Box Office, the actor is now finally rearing to hit back with a bang.

In an interview with Times of India, Prateik Babbar opened up on his battle with alcohol and drugs addiction.

Talking about his journey. The actor said, “This is going to be work-in-progress for me till my last breath. I am fortunate and grateful to have arrived at this point where I can focus on my craft. And it’s been a journey to get here. It’s a hustle which never stops. The journey is ongoing. What saved me from drowning mentally and emotionally, and I say saved, because I thought everything was over for me and my career was done with, was the love and passion for the arts. I missed it all and I started chasing it again about two-three years ago. It’s been a rocky road for me, but I am hanging in there like a rock, chin-up and looking forward to a bright future,” he said.

About his fight with addictions, the actor confessed, “It must have been 2016-17 when I went clean of alcohol and drugs for a few months in a row. I could think with a clear head. That’s when I started missing my work. It was something I needed for my soul and that is when I started picking up different kinds of roles. I rebooted myself with plays and short films. I did things for no money at all, at times. I did things for free for people to just remember that I exist and I haven’t left the stage yet. I had to test the waters again. Once I did that, there was no looking back. One show, one movie led to another with Mulk, Baaghi 2 and Chhichhore. It was gradual.”

He also added that he wants to live up to the name of his mother – late Smita Patil, one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema. “Yes, I do feel a sense of responsibility to live up to my mother’s legacy. People may see that as a burden, but I will not call it that. If it’s seen as a weight on my shoulders, I’d say it’s one that I am proud of. I will carry it till my last breath with absolute pride. My mother was a magical woman, who did magical things in a short-lived career and life. She touched way too many people and she is a part of our country’s cinema heritage. I am honoured and fortunate to be her son. It will be an honour to be able to live up to her name, and if I can be a little reflection of her.”

Prateik is late actress Smita Patil and actor-politician Raj Babbar’s son. He was born on November 28, 1986.

On the work front, Prateik has ‘Mumbai Saga’, ‘Brahmastra’, ‘India Lockdown’ and ‘Bachchan Pandey’ line-up for release.