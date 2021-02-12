Kangana works non-stop for action stunts, shares all ‘bruised up’ pic from sets!

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut posted a behind the scenes (BTS) picture from her upcoming action film ‘Dhaakad’ on Friday (February 12).

In the post, Kangana revealed that she pulled a 14 hours night shift and this was her 10th night shift. Photobombing Kangana’s picture, director Razneesh Ghai makes a goofy appearance in the picture.

Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote, “10th night shift non stop action, 14 hours shift night rolled in to morning but our chief @RazyGhai be like tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi dunga..Well I am all yours ….. bring it on. #Dhaakad.”

Meanwhile, as per reports, Congress workers in Madhya Pradesh “gave a memorandum to the SP, stating that they won’t allow actor Kangana Ranaut to shoot for `Dhakad` if she does not apologize to farmers over her tweets.”

“They said they would protest against her on February 12 and 13,” ANI quoted Nitesh Patel, Betul Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) as saying.

Kangana is an avid Twitter user and has made several remarks on the ongoing farmers’ protest. Recently, Twitter had deleted some of her controversial tweets over the farmers` protest.

Kangana had earlier posted her pictures depicting ‘massive transformation’ in her upcoming films ‘Dhaakad’ and ‘Thalaivi’. She had also compared herself to Hollywood actress Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot.