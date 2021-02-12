Powerful earthquake of 6.5 magnitude jolts several cities of Pakistan

The northern areas of the country, including the federal capital and several cities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, were jolted by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Friday night, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. The tremors were also felt in several cities of India.

According to reports, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Mardan, North Waziristan, Swat, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Lahore.

The tremors were also felt in Killa Abdullah, Pishin, Toba Achakzai, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Dir, and Chitral.

As per the Seismological Centre, the depth of the earthquake was measured at 80km into the ground. Citizens have been advised to be careful as the aftershocks of the earthquake are expected.