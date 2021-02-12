Germany assisted portable health clinics to reach underprivileged in KP, Punjab ; German Envoy

ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck Friday said portable health clinics, a German initiative for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Punjab, were significantly providing access to under-served on maternal and child health issues.

Access to the health facilities for every mother and child was imperative and a pressing challenge in creation of the healthy society as “a healthy mom and healthy child are future of a country” he said while talking to APP.

Bernhard Schlagheck said, ” the Germany has been supporting better access to maternal health here for over a decade and would continue its support in the future.”

The envoy said, “So far six container clinics were operational and they were part of a bigger project that supported seven signature clinics, mobile service units and refurbishing of 110 small room clinics of Lady health visitors, providing subsidized access to family planning and nutrition products and supporting a clinic for Afghan refugees in Islamabad.”

Youth Ambassador of the German Embassy Islamabad Marion Pfennigs expressing her concern by tweeting on her social media account over the world highest newborn morality rate in Pakistan, said the initiative of mobile clinics was need of the hour to extend maternal health facilities to the rural population of the country.

She expressed her satisfaction and gratitude over the facilities being offered at these clinics by sharing here pictures and personally visiting the new born babies in the clinic.