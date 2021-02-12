PCB confirms Super League fixtures against South Africa

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday announced the schedule of their April series against South Africa during which they will play three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches. In addition to the three ODIs, which will count towards automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan will also play four T20Is.

The Pakistan men’s national cricket team will depart for Johannesburg on March 26 and will play the three Super League matches on April 2, 4 and 7.Centurion will stage the first and third ODIs, while the second match will be played in Johannesburg.

Following the 50-over matches, Pakistan and South Africa will feature in four T20Is. Originally, three T20Is were scheduled, but on the request of Cricket South Africa, the PCB has agreed to play an additional match in the shortest format.

Johannesburg will host the opening two matches on April 10 and 12, while Pretoria will be the venue for the third and fourth T20Is.

This will be Pakistan’s second series in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. After defeating Zimbabwe 2-1 in November 2020, Pakistan are sitting fifth on the table.

In contrast, this will be South Africa’s first outing in the league. In the 13-side league, each side has to play eight series over a two-year period, including four at home and four away.

The tour to South Africa was originally planned for October 2020, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has now been rescheduled for April, prior to Pakistan’s two Test and three T20I tour to Zimbabwe, which will commence on April 17.

Director – International Cricket, Zakir Khan said here : “We are delighted to help assist our fellow member in these challenging times. We all have a collective responsibility to look after the game and its welfare together as ICC Members.

“South Africa and Pakistan’s relationship is a long-standing and mutually valued one, and it was an easy decision for us to accommodate their request. We’re all looking forward to a successful tour.”

CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said : “We are delighted to finally confirm the dates and full schedule for Pakistan’s white-ball tour to South Africa.

“Pakistan have proved their status over the years as one of the most dangerous limited-overs teams and I’m sure they will give the Proteas a stern test on the high veld.

We will also have the much-anticipated ‘Betway Pink ODI’ take place during the tour and that is something further to look forward to for the players, the fans and all those associated with this iconic day.

“We are grateful to the PCB for agreeing to our request within a short period of time to increase the length of the trip by adding in a fourth T20, which will give us some much-needed additional international content.”

Tour schedule

2 April – 1st ODI; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

4 April – 2nd ODI; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

7 April – 3rd ODI; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

10 April – 1st T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

12 April – 2nd T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

14 April – 3rd T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

16 April -4th T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria.