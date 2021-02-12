PTI finalises Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Sania Nishtar and Faisal Vawda as candidates for Senate polls

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Sania Nishtar and Faisal Vawda as candidates for the upcoming Senate elections, Fawad Chaudahry revealed on Friday.

The names of the above mentioned and others were announced by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday. The minister took to Twitter to announce that the PTI has almost finalised the names of most of its candidates for Senate elections.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, who is not a member of Parliament, was previously an adviser to the premier on finance and was appointed as finance minister in December last year. However, as per Article 91 (9) of the Constitution, he cannot remain a minister for more than six months until he is elected to one of the houses. Thus he must be elected to the Senate this time around in order to continue as the finance minister after June.

The federal minister said Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Fouzia Arshad are among the party’s Senate hopefuls from Islamabad, while from Sindh, the party has decided to nominate Faisal Vawda and Saifullah Abro, the latter on a technocrat seat.