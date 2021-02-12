Senate Tickets drift away from PTI parachuters

The upcoming election is one of the most anxiety-ridden senate elections in history of Pakistan.

All eyes might be focusing on the 2021 Senate Elections, but there are numerous contentious speculations still in the balance with monumental implications on the line.

It is reported that Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan as chairman of PTI may issue the tickets to the zealot workers, and not to those who seem most favorite to him.

Sources have confirmed that tickets would be awarded to those die-hard party workers whose loyalties cannot be doubted. Notably, the SAPMs including Mr Babar Awan, Razzak Dawood and Shahzad Akbar may not be given the ticket.

