Meghan Markle wins privacy battle against tabloid paper

Meghan Markle said a British tabloid had been held to account for its “dehumanizing practices” after she won a privacy claim against the paper for printing extracts of a letter she wrote to her father.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan sued publisher Associated Newspapers after its Mail on Sunday tabloid printed parts of the handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father Thomas Markle in August 2018.

Last month, her lawyers asked judge Mark Warby to rule in her favour without the need for a trial which could have pitted her against her father, who gave a witness statement on behalf of the paper and who she has not seen since her wedding in May 2018.

Warby ruled the articles were a clear breach of her privacy. The newspaper said it was considering an appeal.

“After two long years of pursuing litigation, I am grateful to the courts for holding Associated Newspapers and The Mail on Sunday to account for their illegal and dehumanising practices,” Meghan said in a statement.

Meghan wrote the five-page letter to Markle after their relationship collapsed in the run-up to her glittering wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, which her father missed due to ill health and after he admitted posing for paparazzi pictures.

In two days of hearings last month, her lawyers said printing the “personal and sensitive” letter was a “triple-barrelled” assault on “her private life, her family life and her correspondence” and plainly breached her privacy.

The paper argued the duchess intended the letter’s contents to become public and it formed part of a media strategy, pointing out she had admitted in court papers discussing it with her communications secretary.